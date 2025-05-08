Cesar Jones Inducted Into Mississippi Delta Community College Hall of Fame Published 9:46 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 2

Cesar Jones, a longtime law enforcement officer and former college athlete, was inducted into the Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) Hall of Fame on April 26, joining five other distinguished alumni honored for their achievements and service.

Jones played football for the MDCC Trojans from 1986 to 1988 after winning a high school state championship in Pensacola, Florida. Following his playing career, he was named KCAC Honorable Mention All-Conference as a running back at Sterling College in Kansas.

After college, Jones returned to Mississippi and began a career in law enforcement. He served with the Indianola Police Department from 1995 to 1999, the Picayune Police Department from 1999 to 2007, and has worked as a campus police officer and school resource officer for Pearl River Central schools since 2007.

In a letter shared at the ceremony, Jones wrote:

“This induction is not about me, nor looking back on past achievements. It’s a reminder of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I hope to continue passing those lessons on to future generations, inspiring them the way I was inspired by those who came before me.”

“Mississippi Delta Community College is not a place you just go to, but rather a place you take with you.”

Jones also reflected on the influence of his former coach, James “Wooky” Gray, and other MDCC staff who shaped his early years.

Jones was inducted alongside James “Dickie” Grady Bennett, Sidney Jerome Carmichael, Carlos Romeril Bonner, Henry Lee Manuel, and Wanda Evans Dixon.