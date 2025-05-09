Published 3:56 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Graveside Services for Bruce Douglas Mitchell, age 70, of Picayune Miss., who passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025 in Picayune, Miss. will be held Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Zack Malley will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, Miss., he was a retired Engineering Equipment Operator for United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Growing up he enjoyed logging with his daddy. In his later years, Bruce enjoyed tending to his cows, fishing and working his land. Most of all Bruce enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Douglas Mitchell; his favorite aunt, Melba Seal, and numerous other aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory are wife of 24 years, Jennie Mitchell; son, Sonny Mitchell; daughter, Katie (Jody) Mitchell Smith; brother, Stan (Sheila) Mitchell; his mother, Eunice Seal Helmuth; uncles, William Seal and Huey Seal; aunt, Sarah Jane Seals; grandchildren, Bailey, Lynden, Laney, Landrie; uncle, Roger Mitchell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.