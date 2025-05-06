Anthony Lamar Wilson 

Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Memorial services will be held Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460.

Anthony Lamar was born Sept. 11, 1955, to John H. and Jewel Fay Wilson McGhee. Affectionately known as “Tony Tiger”.

He was a member of New Hebron Baptist Church, a graduate of Pearl River Central High School and honorably served in the United States Air Force. Tony was loved by both his family and friends and carried a very affectionate personality which always left a lasting impression on all he encountered.

On Saturday, March 19, 2025 Tony was given his wings by God and allowed to be called to his heavenly home.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Sheila Faye McGhee Woolridge; brother, John McGhee Jr., and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Tony is currently survived by three brothers, Charlie West, Edward McGhee, Sylvester McGhee; one sister, Tracy McGhee; 11 nieces and nephews; a host of great-nieces, neph-ews, other relatives and friends.

Tony will forever be remembered, loved, and missed by many.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Register Book, Obituary and Driving Direction can be found on our website at www.brownsfuneral homepicayune.com.