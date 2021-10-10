Two PRCC students to be published in PTK National Literary Journal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Michelle Legg and Jessica Roberts, two former Pearl River Community College students, will have their writing published in the 2022 issue of Phi Theta Kappa’s online literary journal, Nota Bene.

Nota Bene showcases the outstanding writing of Phi Theta Kappa members. More than 1,000 entries were submitted to the 2022 competition, which is judged by current and retired college faculty and staff from across the country. Only 30 articles are chosen for publication.

The digital issue will be available on ptk.org this winter.

Legg, 29, and Roberts, 20, are 2021 honors graduates from PRCC and have transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi. Legg is an English major. Roberts is a business major. Both attended Oak Grove High School.

“The opportunity to be published while an undergraduate is rare,” said Dr. Terri Smith Ruckel, Dean of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute at PRCC. “To have a publication is to have a permanent addition to your resume – and to have achieved that as a two-year college student is outstanding.

“These two students should feel very proud of their accomplishment and more than that, encouraged to know that they are prepared for academia. That’s what Pearl River Community College strives to accomplish for all of their students.”

Legg will publish her personal essay, “Shadows of our Variety.” Her submission was also named to receive a $500 Reynold’s Scholarship Prize. Roberts will publish her personal essay, “Not a Drill.” Both are students in Dr. Ruckel’s Creative Writing course.

“Being published in this literary journal means a great deal to me, not only as an aspiring writer but as a student and future teacher as well,” said Legg. “This feels like a confirmation that my hard work as a non-traditional student has paid off and almost feels like validation for my degree choice.”

She said the Reynold’s Scholarship will help toward her education and, “it will provide a boost to my future career so that I can help support my growing family. Thank you, Phi Theta Kappa.”

Roberts is also honored to receive the award. “When I started at Pearl River, I lacked confidence in my writing,” she said. “However, with the help of my instructors, including Dr. Ruckel, I found my voice.

“This publication has made my dream of being a writer feel more attainable.”

Both students are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the Honors Institute and the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society.

Said Dr. Ruckel, “These two exceptional students join an outstanding list of published two-year students from Pearl River.”

