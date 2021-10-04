Saturday vaccination clinics from Biloxi to Panama City in October and November to be held by Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System
Published 2:43 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host five COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinics in October and November for eligible beneficiaries.
The clinics are scheduled at the Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 2; at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 16; at the Mobile (CBOC) in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 23; at the Eglin CBOC near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30; and at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 6.
Influenza vaccinations offered include both the high-dose and regular vaccines, while COVID-19 vaccinations include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (while supplies last) vaccination.
|
Date
|
Clinic
|
Hours
|
Oct. 2
|
Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Panama City Beach, Florida
|
8 a.m. – noon
|
Oct.16
|
Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) Pensacola, Florida
|
8 a.m. – noon
|
Oct. 23
|
Mobile Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Mobile, Alabama
|
8 a.m. – noon
|
Oct. 30
|
Eglin Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
|
8 a.m. – noon
|
Nov. 6
|
Biloxi VA Medical Center Biloxi, Mississippi (Bldg. 30, 1st floor)
|
8 a.m. – noon