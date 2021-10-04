Saturday vaccination clinics from Biloxi to Panama City in October and November to be held by Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

Published 2:43 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Special to the Item

 The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host five COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinics in October and November for eligible beneficiaries.

The clinics are scheduled at the Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 2; at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 16; at the Mobile (CBOC) in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 23; at the Eglin CBOC near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30; and at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 6.

Influenza vaccinations offered include both the high-dose and regular vaccines, while COVID-19 vaccinations include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (while supplies last) vaccination.

Date

Clinic

Hours

Oct. 2

Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Panama City Beach, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Oct.16

Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) Pensacola, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Oct. 23

Mobile Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Mobile, Alabama

8 a.m. – noon

Oct. 30

Eglin Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Nov. 6

Biloxi VA Medical Center Biloxi, Mississippi (Bldg. 30, 1st floor)

8 a.m. – noon

 

More News

NCS4 announces free Cybersecurity Webinar Series

Saturday vaccination clinics from Biloxi to Panama City in October and November to be held by Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

William Carey BSU volunteers help with hurricane relief

Pearl River falls at ECCC on late field goal

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar