No. 10 Gulf Coast hosts Meridian

PERKINSTON — No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast finally has a stretch of home games in front of it. The Bulldogs play four of the final five regular-season games at home, starting Tuesday when Meridian visits.

Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9887546.

Gulf Coast has won its last two division games and moved back into the top-10 in the country when Monday’s NJCAA Division II poll was released.

Records

MGCCC: 6-4/4-1 MACCC South, 2 nd place in division

place in division Meridian: 7-3/2-3 MACCC South, 4th place in division

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 2-0 Friday to LSU Eunice, which is ranked 9 th in NJCAA D-II.

in NJCAA D-II. Meridian beat East Central 1-0 in overtime on Friday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat the Eagles 2-0 on Sept. 10 in Meridian. Adam Holland (So., Moss Point/Resurrection) and Alwayne Whittaker (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) scored for the Bulldogs.

Three Ahead

Friday, Oct. 15: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: at Southwest Mississippi, 4 p.m.

