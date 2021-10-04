Mississippi to honor fallen heroes

JACKSON, Miss.— The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA), along with the Mississippi Firefighters Association (MSFFA), and Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA) will honor those who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial will be held at 10:00 am on the MSFA campus, #1 Fire Academy USA, Jackson, MS 39208.

The MSFA sits on 112 acres and, on those grounds, stands a memorial with 106 names dating back to 1885. On Tuesday, ten (10) more names are added to that list.

“This is only a small gesture we can do to honor our fallen brothers and sisters for paying the ultimate price,” said Terry Wages, MSFA Executive Director.

The Memorial stands as a reminder of how serious fire safety is. Firefighters, friends, and family from across the state attend this annual event to honor and reflect on the commitment to service that these firefighters gave to their communities and to the people they served. National Fire Prevention week is October 3rd-9th

The public is invited to attend this event.