MEC’S leadership mississippi applications are now available

Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi program is now accepting applications for the Class of 2022.

Members of the Leadership Mississippi Class of 2022 will be part of a distinguished network of business and community leaders that will play a role in shaping the future of our state. Class members will travel around the state, learning about different areas of Mississippi and gaining invaluable knowledge and experiences.

Leadership Mississippi welcomes applicants who are corporate-level leaders, executives, emerging leaders, community leaders, and new-to-Mississippi leaders who are interested in learning more about Mississippi and the issues that impact our state.

The goal of the program is to develop and maintain a network of Mississippians committed to improving the quality of life in our state. Ideal candidates are those who are passionate not only about their communities but about Mississippi and its success. Even if you have participated in your local leadership program, Leadership Mississippi offers an opportunity for you to expand your knowledge of how local and state issues impact community development.

Leadership Mississippi is an annual program of the Mississippi Economic Council conducted by the M.B. Swayze Foundation. Participants, selected by a committee of MEC’s Leadership Mississippi Alumni, work together in a training program that combines individual study, group sessions, and project experience in using leadership skills. Leadership Mississippi is endowed through a generous contribution by the late J.C. and Annie Redd.

To learn more about Leadership Mississippi, visit leadershipmississippi.org. For questions regarding the application process or the 2022 program year, please contact Cathy Northington (cnorthington@msmec.com) or Courtnie Mack (cmack@msmec.com).

Applicants can apply at leadms.smapply.org or at leadershipmisssisippi.org.