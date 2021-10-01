Lisa Lynne Bochman

Lisa Lynne Bochman 

September 26, 2021

Lisa Lynne Bochman of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 58.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021, officiated by Rev. Bradley S. Aumann.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

