Larry E. Sones

September 30, 2021

Larry E. Sones, age 79, of Picayune, MS passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Barber and a member of Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sones and Wilda Page Sones; sister, Nellene J. Adams; brother, Jerry Fred Sones; niece, Tammy Webber.