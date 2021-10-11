Hornets hungry for more wins

The Hornets (6-1) will be at home on this Friday as the team hosts the winless Forrest County Agricultural Aggies (0-8).

The Hornets will have to contain the Aggie’s large quarterback who’s very mobile and a good playmaker once he gets outside the pocket.

“We’re going to really key in on him, make sure he doesn’t beat us. We want to force him to make somebody else beat us,” said Head Coach Jay Beech.

Beech wants to limit turnovers this week and be in control of both ends of the ball.

“Fewer turnovers, we don’t need to have any of those this week,” said Beech.

Cutting back on turnovers will give the Aggies less opportunity on offense.

The Hornets currently hold a six game winning streak, and the players are confident about their play right now in the season, but they still hunger for more wins and a district championship.

“We’re confident, and we’re having fun and having a good time winning, that’s what we’ve worked hard to do, is to enjoy our wins but on the other hand we’re hungry for more,” said Beech.

The Hornets have put up good numbers this season on both ends of the ball. Quarterback Matt Will is 8-19 in the air for 152 yards with four touchdown passes. Narade McGill who’s seen a few snaps behind the center this season is 2-12 in the air for 52 yards.

The Hornets’ big three running backs are Maurice Travis, Avan Jarvis and Tyron Holster, who leads the Hornets in rushing yards. On the year, Travis has 84 carries for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jarvis has 58 carries for 460 yards and six touchdowns, and Holston has 41 carries for 409 yards and two touchdowns.

Khalid Moore leads all receivers with seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. For the Hornets defense, Ahmad Harmon leads all tacklers with 73 total tackles on the year, 43 being solo tackles. Khalid Moore is the leader in sacks with six on the year.