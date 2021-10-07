HC Dillard

October 1, 2021

HC Dillard of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 79.

HC was a native of Picayune and of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Dillard and Helen Pearson Dillard; sisters, Sarah Dillard Haislip, Alice Virginia Dillard Albers, Patty Dillard Moody, and Margaret Dillard; and brother, Richard Earl Dillard.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife Dorothy Penton Dillard; sons, Chris Peirce and wife Tammy, Henry Dillard, and James Dillard; brother, Nathan Lavern Dillard (Karen); sister, Ruth Dillard Dyle; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. James Reeves and Bro Scott Downes, with Burial to follow at Gipson Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.