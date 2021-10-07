Flight team to make pass over Picayune in formation

A group of regional pilots known as the Tiger Trac Formation Flight Team will fly through Picayune on Oct. 13th to promote the upcoming Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow.

Troy Ellis, who is a pilot who resides in Pearl River County and member of the flight team, said he and his team will fly in formation about 1,000 feet above Goodyear Boulevard on Oct. 13 at about 11 a.m.

As the team flies in formation over Picayune they will emit a smoke trail. Ellis said the team is doing the formation flight to help promote the airshow in Hammond. That show is set for Oct. 16 and 17th in Hammond, La. and will feature a number of aircraft on both days.

While the team will not be flying in the airshow, they will be at the event and have their aircraft on display.

The team also plans to conduct a formation flight during the Southeastern Louisiana University’s Homecoming game set for Oct. 16.

Ellis is known locally for his smiley faces that he draws in Pearl River County skies from time to time.