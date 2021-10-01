Charles “Chuck” Albert Barousse

September 25, 2021

Charles “Chuck” Albert Barousse entered into eternal life on Saturday, September 25, 2021; he was 66 years old. He was the devoted husband of 44 years to his beloved wife, Michele Walsdorf Barousse; loving father of Matthew (Marlana), Mark, Josh, and Luke; proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Charles Albert Barousse, Sr. and Marguerite Ramos Barousse. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.