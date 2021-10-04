Blue Devils staying positive while working towards first win of the season

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils will travel to Long Beach and play the Bearcats this Friday as the team looks to add a win to its record.

Long Beach is 1-4 on the season but is well coached and one of the more athletic teams in the district.

“They’re going to be a tough opponent,” said Head Coach Jacob Owen.

Even though the Blue Devils currently hold a winless record, Owen urges his team to stay positive, and not listen to outside noise.

“People are looking for reasons to be negative right now and tell us we can’t succeed, but we got to block all that out and stay focused on us,” said Owen.

Moving towards the second half of the season, the Blue Devils still have an opportunity to turn the season around. A win over Long Beach will end the team’s four game losing streak and create some momentum for the Blue Devils for the rest of the season.