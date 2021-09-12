Winning streak snapped by Biscuits at six after 6-3 loss on Saturday night

PEARL, MS – The Montgomery Biscuits snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday night. The result ended Mississippi’s six-game winning streak. The Biscuits scored in five of the first six innings to help propel them to the win.

In front of a season-high crowd of 4,988 at Trustmark Park, the M-Braves saluted local first responders and military on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The night featured a pregame flyover by the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard and multiple tribute videos.

The Biscuits (57-55) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Xavier Edwards doubled to open the game and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Later, he scored two batters on Ford Proctor’s RBI groundout to give the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits kept their foot on the gas pedal in the top of the second. Cal Stevenson started the rally with a lead-off double. Jim Haley and Connor Hollis followed with back-to-back walks. Chris Betts was then hit with a pitch to plate Stevenson to push the Biscuits lead to 2-0.

The Championship Series bound M-Braves (65-41) responded in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out rally. Drew Lugbauer walked, and CJ Alexander stayed hot with a double to the right-field wall. Hendrik Clementina then gave the M-Braves a 3-2 lead with a towering 382 foot home run to left field that had a 109 mile per hour exit velocity.

The Biscuits quickly got two runs back in the top of the third inning. With one out Ruben Cardenas walked and came across to score on Stevenson’s RBI triple to right field. Then, Stevenson scored on Haley’s RBI groundout to shortstop to regain the lead 4-3.

The Biscuits added another run in the top of the fourth inning. With one out Micheal Smith walked. Edwards then recorded an infield single, and Smith advanced to third on an error. That ended Spencer Strider’s (L, 3-7) night as Corbin Clouse entered in relief. Strider finished with 3.1 innings, four hits, four walks, five strikeouts, and five runs, four earned. Smith scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Jonathan Aranda to extend the lead to 5-3.

Indigo Diaz started the top of the sixth inning for the M-Braves. Smith greeted him with his first double of the season to right field. Edwards collected an RBI single to plate Smith to push the lead to 6-3. The run given up by Diaz was the first run he has allowed for the M-Braves this season, stopping a streak of 15-straight innings.

Justin Sterner (S, 1) relieved Labosky (W, 1-4) after six innings. Labosky finished with 6.0 innings, two hits, two walks, five strikeouts, and three earned runs.

Alexander extended his hitting streak to four games and has hit safely in seven of his last eight.

The M-Braves and Biscuits conclude their season series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. RHP Matt Withrow (3-0, 2.44) will start against RHP Adrian De Horta (2-4, 4.80). The first pitch is 2:05 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.TV.

