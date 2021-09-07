Will You Be the First Millionaire of the New Year?

JACKSON, MISS–Just after midnight January 1, 2022, the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year™ will be announced live on the ABC Network.

And it could be you.

The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion selecting semifinalists for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion. The Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates Powerball, will randomly select five finalists from all the semifinalists submitted. The First Millionaire of the New Year winner will be announced in the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the Mississippi Lottery will send an e-mail blast to all registered Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Sixteen eligible Mississippi Lottery Insiders (ages 21+) who register at the link in the email will be chosen in a random drawing to become a semifinalist in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing and will receive a Mississippi Lottery prize pack.

The semifinalists will be selected on Monday, Sept. 13, and notified by e-mail.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider.

If you’re not a Mississippi Lottery Insider, sign up today: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/ players/mississippi-lottery- insider/.

Complete contest rules and details can be found on the MLC website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/ powerball-first-millionaire- of-the-year/