Visit Natchez Announces the Return of the 36th Annual Natchez Balloon Festival

NATCHEZ, Miss. – September 20, 2021 – Visit Natchez is pleased to announce the return of its most colorful annual event, the Natchez Balloon Festival, held on Oct. 15-17, 2021. Since 1986, the Natchez Balloon Festival has filled historic downtown Natchez with hot-air balloons, local live music and dozens of art and food vendors.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the globe to see the breathtaking display of the hundreds of hot air balloons filling the skies along the Mississippi River,” said Executive Director of Visit Natchez, Devin Heath.

“This festival has become one of the largest and most successful festivals in Southwest Mississippi and Natchez is thrilled to be the host of this fantastic tradition that is enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”

The Natchez Balloon Festival takes place in the heart of historic downtown on the beautiful grounds of the Rosalie Mansion, circa 1823. Visitors can savor the fantastic fall weather and enjoy festival activities including the evening balloon glow, fireworks and carnival rides, all while taking in spectacular views of the Mississippi River.

All scheduled balloon flights are weather permitting.

Please see below for a full schedule of events:

Friday, October 15- Festival gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The Natchez Balloon Festival kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning with the “Morning Balloon Flight.” Guests can explore the grounds, enjoy food and drinks, peruse the vendors and participate in carnival activities. Prepare to be enchanted during the “Balloon Glow” at 6:45 p.m. Guests will not want to miss live musical performances by YZ Ealy at 7:30 p.m. and the Fabulous Thunderbirds at 9:00 p.m. There will also be a fireworks show weather permitting.

Saturday, October 16- Festival gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Balloons will take to the skies Saturday morning with another 7:30 a.m. “Morning Balloon Flight.” Guests can stop by the Ed Godfrey Sports tent to watch their favorite football teams on HD TVs, wander down Broadway Street to explore the arts and crafts fair, check out the food and drink vendors, enjoy kid-friendly rides and games and much more. Live music begins at 2:30 p.m. with performances by the Matt Willis Trio, Jamell Richardson, J & The Causeways, Tank and the Bangas and the night’s closing performance by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Saturday will also include the “Afternoon Balloon Flight” at 4:00 p.m. and the evening “Balloon Glow” at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

The festival will come to a close on Sunday after a 7:30 a.m. “Morning Balloon Flight” and the 4:00 p.m. “Afternoon Balloon Flight,” lifting off from the Natchez Bluff.