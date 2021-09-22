Virgie Peters

Funeral service will be held Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at 1 pm., visitation from 11am., until 1 pm., at New Welcome Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS., for Mrs. Virgie Peters age 83 of Poplarville, MS., who passed, Sept. 15, 2021 at her home in Poplarville, MS. She was a native of Poplarville, MS. She was a member of New Welcome Baptist Church, she served on the Nursing Auxiliary and Mission #1 Auxiliary. She retired as a Home Health Nurse, of LA.

Survivors included: 4 sons; Jessie, Antiona (Shank), Edward (Mickey), Ryan Peters, 3 daughters; Jean, Roni, Raynell. and a host of relatives and friends Burial will be in the Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.