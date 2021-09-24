Today is September 24, 2021
NATIONAL CHERRIES JUBILEE DAY
On September 24th National Cherries Jubilee Day serves up a tasty dessert. Smitten with this simply elegant dessert, cherry lovers celebrate this sweet holiday with delight.
Auguste Escoffier receives the credit for the Cherries Jubilee recipe. Since he knew Queen Victoria’s fondness for cherries, Escoffier prepared the dish for one of her Jubilee celebrations. However, his original method didn’t include ice cream. Instead, the chef poached the cherries in a simple syrup and poured warm brandy over them. Then just before serving, dramatically set the alcohol aflame.
Later recipes added the liqueur Kirschwasser and ice cream.
The word jubilee means many things. However, in reference to the vibrant dessert featuring plump cherries, it means a celebration. As we all know, desserts often accompany celebrations. And cherries jubilee is no exception. The excitement associated with the grand presentation accentuated the event, too.
Escoffier had a knack for simplicity and elegance. He also created the Peach Melba in honor of Nellie Melba. The famous chef even named a macaron after Sarah Bernhardt. (Though there’s no day on the calendar for it, yet.)
Recipe from https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/rachael-ray/cherries-jubilee-recipe-1942474
Ingredients
Directions
- In a small dish, combine a little cherry juice with sugar and cornstarch. In a skillet, heat juice from cherries over moderate heat. Add cornstarch mixture. When juice thickens, add cherries to warm through. Pour in warmed liqueur, then flame the pan to burn off alcohol. Remove cherries from heat. Scoop vanilla ice cream into large cocktail glasses or dessert dishes and spoon cherries down over ice cream.
On this date
What Happened On This Day – September 24
-
1973 Guinea-Bissau gains independence
Guinea-Bissau declared its independence from Portugal. The declaration was recognized almost a year later on September 10, 1974.
-
1957 Camp Nou, a stadium that seats over 99,000 opens its doors for football fans
Situated in Barcelona, Spain, it is the largest stadium in Europe and the 11th largest in the world.
-
1948 Honda Motor Company is founded by Soichiro Honda
The automobile manufacturer is also the world’s largest producer of motorcycles.
-
1869 Black Friday in the United States
A group of speculators headed by James Fisk and Jay Gould started hoarding gold, which led to high gold prices. The US Treasury under the orders of President Ulysses S. Grant sold a large amount of gold leading to a plummet in gold prices within the span of minutes.
-
1789 US Congress Adopts the Judiciary Act of 1789
The act was passed by the first Congress of the United States. It created the US federal judiciary including the Supreme Court.
