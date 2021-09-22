Today is September 22, 2021

HOBBIT DAY

Explore the Shire on September 22nd during Hobbit Day. While there, celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

The novels The Hobbit and the trilogy The Lord of the Rings trilogy written by J.R.R. Tolkien, bring to life the world of Middle-Earth. According to the stories, Bilbo and Frodo were born during the Third Age in the years 2890 and 2968 respectively. Translated to Shire-reckoning, Bilbo was born in 1290 and Frodo in 1368.

I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve. ~Bilbo Baggins ~ Lord of the Rings ~ J.R.R. Tolkien

HOW TO OBSERVE #HobbitDay

Join celebrations or have a Hobbit Day party of your own. Reading the book or watching the movies are other ways to enjoy the day. Create a celebration worthy of a Hobbit.

Everyone should dress for the occasion. Even though most of the trilogy takes place in the future, Hobbits live for a very long time. Look at when Bilbo and Frodo were born. There’s a very medieval and mystical feel to the costumes.

Supply plenty of cakes, teas, wine, and ale.

Invite a large crowd. Hobbits come from big families.

Read from the trilogy or make a big speech.

Be merry and dance. Provide music, too.

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S DAY

On September 22nd, American Business Women’s Day honors the accomplishments of the businesswomen across the nation. Take a moment to reflect on the contributions and achievements of the millions of women in the workforce. Also, consider the impact of millions of women business owners in the U.S.

The day also brings together businesswomen of diverse occupations to collaborate and network. The opportunity provides insight into platforms and inspirational ways for women to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally. Workshops and seminars offer leadership, education, networking, and national recognition.

Through small businesses and corporate leadership, women provide a variety of skills in the business world. They set examples for young women driven to become leaders themselves. Generation after generation pave the way for new and inspiring professionals. This day honors each and every one!

HOW TO OBSERVE #AmericanBusinessWomensDay

Give a shoutout to a businesswoman you know. Attend a seminar, workshop, Ted Talk, or other resources to increase your business knowledge. Sponsor a leadership conference or speak at a local school. Attend a career fair and offer your expertise as a businesswoman to aspiring youth.

Support businesswomen in your area, whether they’re experienced or just starting out. Join forces with other business leaders and create a positive environment for women in business.

Share your business style, strengths, and creativeness using #AmericanBusinessWomensDay to post on social media.