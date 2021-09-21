Today is September 21, 2021

NATIONAL PECAN COOKIE DAY

Each year on September 21st, people across the United States celebrate National Pecan Cookie Day.

This delicious cookie can be eaten and enjoyed morning, noon and night. If you’re a pecan snacker, another pecan related celebration is National Pecan Day on April 14.

Pecan is an Algonquian word, meaning “a nut requiring a stone to crack.” A member of the hickory family, the pecan is native to central and southern United States.

One of the best ways to enjoy the celebration is by having freshly baked pecan cookies straight from the oven. Add a cold glass of milk to wash it down, and you’ll have found near perfection. Joining a friend while savoring the buttery goodness is even better. The variety of recipes for soft or firm cookies astounds most bakers. The toasted nuts and sugary sweetness melts in your mouth, keeping you coming back for more. They delight, and when stored properly, they stay fresh, too. But pecan cookies won’t last long when they’re baked right.

Gather up the ingredients for your favorite recipe. Whether soft and chewy or the dunking kind, bake up a batch for Pecan Cookie Day.

Recipe from https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/butter_pecan_cookies/

Butter Pecan Cookies Recipe adapted from a Butter Pecan Cookies recipe in Martha Stewart Everyday Food.