Today is Sept. 18, 2021

AIR FORCE BIRTHDAY

The Air Force Birthday on September 18th commemorates the establishment of The United States Air Force.

Almost from the moment the Wright brothers found a way to soar with the birds, the military incorporated aeronautical pursuits into their missions. However, the Air Force did not become a separate branch of the Armed Forces until September 18, 1947.

The military established the Signal Corps as the first aeronautical force in the United States. During the Civil War, the first missions provided visional communications via flags and torchlight from aerial balloons. Even so, the Signal Corps didn’t become an official branch of the Army until 1863. Its creation made way for more aeronautical training and study.

Since then, military air service has gone through many names and commands. A few examples are the Air Service of the US Army, the Air Corps, and the Army Air Force. Finally, in 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act establishing the United States Air Force as a separate branch of the military.

As a result of pursuing advanced technology and superior airmen, the US Air Force emerged as the swiftest tactical force ready to deploy anywhere at a moment’s notice. On September 18, celebrate the airmen and women who are on watch every day.

PUPPY MILL AWARENESS DAY

National Puppy Mill Awareness Day on the third day in September encourages those looking for a new dog, to adopt, not shop.

An observance dedicated to improving the lives of dogs, the day spreads the word about the poor conditions of puppy mills. While reputable dog breeders care for the animals they raise, a puppy mill doesn’t put the animal’s needs first. Not only do the dogs often live in poor conditions, but they’re bred T often than is healthy. Additionally, puppy mills don’t take into consideration preferred characteristics when breeding.

As a result, breeding lines are not well tracked, and genetic defects develop. The mills remove young from the mothers much too early. Sickness, malnutrition, and behavior issues are common. Often, mills skimp on vaccines, also.

RESPONSIBLE BREEDERS

Responsible breeders maintain thorough records. They also keep their kennels sanitary. Not only that, they expect you to care about the condition of their animals and facilities. Their animals receive quality veterinary care. Often, a breeder will not sell a dog if they don’t believe the animal will be cared for by the buyer. Also, good breeders require the buyer e returned to them should something happen that prevents you from caring for the animal.

SHELTERS

Shelters receive stray and surrendered animals. They update their vaccines and obtain necessary veterinary care for each animal. They also screen prospective adoptive families. Similar to breeders, they maintain their facilities. However, they retain few paid staff and rely on donations and volunteers for a bulk of their needs.

Depending on the shelter’s mandate, animals live there until they are adopted. Other shelters allow a certain number of days for the animal to be adopted. Once the selected number of days pass, the shelter usually must destroy the dog. Many of the dogs in shelters come from animals bred in puppy mills for pet stores or sold online.

It’s essential to know the difference and select your new fur baby responsibly. Even though you may think you’re saving the animal, purchasing a dog from a puppy mill only keeps the business thriving.

HOW TO OBSERVE #PuppyMillAwarenessDay

If you’re considering a new pet, consider adopting from a shelter. Even pure-bred animals find their way to the shelter. Many people adopt a dog and are unprepared for the responsibility that accompanies a puppy or adult dog. Whether the training or another reason causes the pet to end up at a shelter, an opportunity for a new home awaits them.

