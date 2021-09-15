Today is Sept. 15, 2021

NATIONAL DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER DAY

One of America’s favorites, National Double Cheeseburger Day recognizes a food icon savored across the United States.

Hamburger. Seasoned ground beef, grilled and placed between two slices of bread or a bun. Top with sauteed onions, peppers, pickles, sliced onions, and cheese. Add condiments such as ketchup, mustard, or mayo. Any one of these combinations would create a modern American version a hamburger.

Now, double the patties and the cheese. The celebration requires it.

While the day is about the double cheeseburger, that doesn’t mean you can’t add your favorite toppings. When it comes to adding some tanginess to a burger, a few ingredients never fail. Goat cheese brightens a burger every time. But if you’re looking for a crispness, too, add some creamy coleslaw instead. Another option in this category is the reliable tartar sauce.

If you like to bring the heat, you can look to your cheeses. Pepper jack is a mild way of adding some spice. However, if you prefer to test the limits, fresh sliced jalapenos or habaneros will also do the trick.

It is most likely that the hamburger sandwich first appeared in the 19th or early 20th centuries, but there is much controversy over its origin. Over the years, the hamburger has become a culinary icon in the United States.

And Americans love their burgers! Restaurants dedicated to making them just right have been in business for generations. Even those who refrain from red meat don’t hesitate to find a way to enjoy a juicy burger. Whether the burger is charbroiled, grilled or barely kisses the heat, there’s a flavor for you.

So when something this delicious exists, double it! Then celebrate it!

HOW TO OBSERVE #DoubleCheeseburgerDay

Enjoy a delicious double cheeseburger. Add your favorite toppings. Since it’s a celebration, be sure to invite friends to join you. Whether you cook together or go out to eat, remember to #CelebrateEveryDay and share your meal using #DoubleCheeseburgerDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL ONLINE LEARNING DAY

On September 15th, National Online Learning Day recognizes the advantages and vast potential of online learning. It also honors the accomplishments of online students everywhere.

Whether you’ve ever taken an online course, used educational resources at a traditional brick and mortar school, or taught them, this day is for you! The day showcases online learning helping people accomplish their goals and dreams. It helps check things off their bucket list!

Not only that, but online learning offers valuable resources to parents, too. The ability to check in with teachers and assist their child remotely heightens the educational experience.

Alexandra is excelling at school and her self-esteem is sky high. She believes in herself as a student and can be herself. We also love online learning for the rigorous curriculum and we know that Alexandra will be prepared for her future and career. ~ Emerald Zeitz – parent of an online student

Evolving online technology makes education more manageable and convenient. Every day, students earn high school diplomas, certificates, college degrees, and credits online. Online Learning Day brings national recognition to these students. And online schooling continues to grow and provide new resources and support to students.

The observance is about students learning, educators teaching, and family members supporting this type of education. With your selfies and other photos, the goal is to cultivate blended and online learning and recognize the student possibilities available with this type of education. Become part of the national online community on Online Learning Day! The power of technology has knocked down barriers and built bridges in education. With online learning, adult students can balance working with furthering their knowledge, and today’s youth can receive an individualized education and learning environment.

HOW TO OBSERVE #OnlineLearningDay

Show your support for online students everywhere by participating! If you’re an online student or educator, know that your academic achievements have made this celebration possible. On September 15th share what online learning has taught you.

On your existing social media channels using #OnlineLearningDay and this statement, “Online Learning has taught me to _______!” Fill in the blank and then tag three friends to continue the celebration. (Students, please note, you must be over the age of 13 and have your parents’ permission.)

On this date: