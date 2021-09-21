Tina Spiers Skipper

September 9, 2021

Graveside Services for Tina Spiers Skipper, age 54, of Petal, MS, who passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Donnie Smith will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a former Unit Secretary at Highland Community Hospital, she was currently a Lab Tech for TrustCare in Hattiesburg and a member of Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church. Tina was a loving wife, mother, Mimi, and friend who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Damon Skipper; parents, George F. Spiers and Henrietta Carver Spiers; children, Patricia “Patti” (Mike) Wilds, Dusty (Cami) Carr and Maegan (Justin) Champlin; grandchildren, Raelynn Kersey, Landon Wilds, Logan Wilds, Lane Carr, Wyatt “Tuff” Carr, Cody Carr, Jace Champlin, Sadie Champlin, and Joah Champlin; brother, Joey Spiers; nephew, Ryan Spiers.

