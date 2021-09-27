This Week in Pearl River Community College Athletics
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball at Lawson State | Birmingham, Ala. | 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football at East Central | Decatur, Miss. | PRCCMedia.com/gold | 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Women’s Soccer at Itawamba | Fulton, Miss. | LetsGoICCTV.com | 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Itawamba | Fulton, Miss. | LetsGoICCTV.com | 4 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball vs Bevill State | Shivers Gymnasium | PRCCMedia.com/gold | 2 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men’s Soccer at USC-Lancaster | Lancaster, S.C. | Noon
