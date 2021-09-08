September 8, 2021

  • 77°

Storm debris pickup in Picayune to start Sept. 13

By Special to the Item

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Residents within the city limits of Picayune who have storm debris to dispose of should have that debris by the roadside by Sept. 13.

Residents are asked to place limb and yard debris by the edge of their yards in an area that is out of the way of traffic, and safe for crews to pickup.

That debris should not be placed under power lines, near water lines or meters, close to fire hydrants or next to mailboxes.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar