Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Clean-up in Response to Hurricane Ida and 2021-2022 Fish and Hunting Regulations and Seasons

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service), Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex (Refuges) is responding to damage and access challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Efforts are underway to open access to all public use locations across the nine Refuges in the complex. On Monday, August 30, 2021, a Task Force of Service personnel arrived with additional resources; trucks, chainsaws, heavy equipment and provisions to stabilize facilities and remove hazards.

Crews are hard at work but reaching some areas of our Refuges may be challenging due to downed trees and submerged debris. Visitors should plan accordingly and use caution while visiting the Refuges. We ask that you exercise patience as we work to open access to public use areas. We are committed to providing the quality public use experiences that you have come to expect from the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges.

All hunting seasons will proceed in accordance with Federal and State Regulations. A combined Annual User Brochure with Fishing and Hunting Regulations for Bayou Teche, Big Branch Marsh, Bogue Chitto, Breton Cat Island, Delta and Mandalay can be downloaded at https://www.fws.gov/southeast/pdf/regulations/big-branch-marsh-national-wildlife-refuge-hunt-fish.pdfCat Island National Wildlife Refuge hunting regulations can be found at Lower Mississippi River Refuge Complex – https://www.fws.gov/southeast/pdf/regulations/lower-mississippi-river-refuge-complex.pdf

Across the country, National Wildlife Refuges work closely with state agencies, Tribes, and private partners to expand access to hunting and fishing where it is compatible with refuge purposes. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, create memories and pass on family traditions. For additional information about the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative that has opened new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities across 2.1 million acres, the largest expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities in recent history visit https://www.fws.gov/news/ShowNews.cfm?ref=interior-announces-largest-expansion-of-fishing-and-hunting-on-us-fish-&_ID=36983