Shuckers Mount Late Rally But Can’t Overcome Early Deficit In 6-4 Defeat

The Shuckers fell behind 2-0 three batters into the game as Nelson Velasquez connected for a two-run homer off RHP J.T. Hintzen (L, 5-3), Velasquez’ eighth of the year. Tennessee would add on four more in the top of the third inning, sending nine men to the plate to move in front 6-0.

Biloxi’s comeback started in the top of the fifth inning. Alexander Palma led off the frame with a solo home run to left, his team-leading 13th of the season, putting the Shuckers on the board at 6-1. It was the only run allowed over five innings by Smokies’ RHP Ryan Jensen (W, 1-0).

Jensen departed after the fifth and RHP Javier Assad entered in his place. Assad walked Gabe Holt and David Hamilton to start the inning Korry Howell drove in a run with a single to right, making it 6-2. Hamilton was thrown out at third on the single by Howell for the first out of the inning, but Mitch Longo followed with a two-run homer to right, his tenth of the season, to bring the Shuckers within a pair at 6-4.

LHP Andy Otero entered for the Shuckers in the fifth and threw up zeroes, pitching five scoreless frames while striking out nine.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Holt and Hamilton yet again reached base against Assad to begin the inning, this time on back-to-back singles. Assad struck out Howell for the first out, but the runners advanced a base on a passed ball, putting the tying run in scoring position. LHP Bryan Hudson (H,5) came on for the Smokies and struck out Longo before inducing a groundout from Thomas Dillard, dousing the Shuckers’ rally. LHP Scott Kobos (S, 3) pitched a perfect ninth for Tennessee to lock down the save.

Biloxi continues their final home stand on Friday night. The Shuckers have not announced a starter while the Smokies are scheduled to send RHP Dakota Chalmers (2-5, 5.88) to the hill for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

