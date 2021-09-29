Secretary Watson Partners with Jackson-Metro Area Colleges for National Voter Registration Day

JACKSON – Secretary Michael Watson commemorated National Voter Registration Day by partnering with multiple colleges and universities in the Jackson-metro area to help boost the number of registered voters across Mississippi. Our office joined forces with Millsaps College, Belhaven University, Tougaloo College, Mississippi College and Jackson State University to organize informational and engaging on-campus voter registration drives. Secretary Watson stopped by each campus to help recruit new voters, thank students for their participation, and connect with university presidents and staff.

“As Chief Elections Officer, I see a wide variety of voter registration efforts all throughout the year, but nothing makes me more proud than to see our youngest and brightest leading the charge to boost voter participation,” said Secretary Watson.“Although our office is no stranger to partnering with colleges and universities to help move Mississippi forward, it was essential for us to have a presence on each campus and stand side-by-side with students who care just as deeply about the overall elections process. Voting is a valuable right we should never take for granted, and National Voter Registration Day served as another opportunity to remind all Mississippians about the importance of making their voice heard.”

The Mississippi Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reports more than 30,000 newly registered voters since January 1, 2021. As a reminder, to register to vote in Mississippi, you must be:

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election;

At least 18 years old at the date of the election;

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,

Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

Circuit Clerk’s Office;

Municipal Clerk’s Office;

Department of Public Safety; and,

Any state or federal agency offering government services.

Remember, there is never a deadline to register to vote, but in order to vote in the upcoming November special and general elections, you must be registered to vote no later than Monday, October 4th.

Click here to view the 2021 Elections Calendar.

Visit our Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms) to download a voter registration application, verify your voter registration status or learn more about voter registration guidelines in Mississippi.

For questions regarding voter registration or elections, please contact our Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or call our Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.