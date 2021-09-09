Robert Earl Cooley, Jr.

September 3, 2021

Robert Earl Cooley, Jr. of Kiln, Mississippi passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the age of 56.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home with services at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.