Robert Bruce “Bob” Ford, Jr

September 1, 2021

Funeral Services for Robert Bruce “Bob” Ford, Jr., age 68, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Ryan Moreaux and Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was retired from the Department of Transportation and a member of Resurrection Life Worship Center. Bob was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge and went on to attend the University of Louisiana Lafayette where he played football for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Bob was a staple in the sports community where he proudly coached two generations of young athletes. He enjoyed sports talk, morning coffee at PJs, and making people laugh. He was known for his infamous nicknames and sayings. He was a proud supporter of Maroon Tide Athletics. He was most passionate about his family and his love for Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bruce Ford, Sr. and Billie Jean Lumpkin Ford; and his sister, Sharon Jenkins.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert B. “Rob” Ford, III and wife, Kayla; his grandchildren, Parker Ford, Korban Ford, Kash Ford, Kajun Ford, Koast Ford, and Krush Ford; his friend and bonus son, Josh Robertson and wife, Amy; and his “nephews”, Brady Robertson and Colt Robertson; and many family and friends. The legacy of his kind spirit, passion for sports, and love of family will live on through them.