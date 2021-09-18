PRC SPCA to offer free 5-in-1 shots to pet owners without transportation

Pearl River County’s SPCA will hold weekly vaccination events for those with pets who are without a means of transportation.

The vaccination effort is to provide wellness shots for cats and dogs of Pearl River County residents through a grant from Petco. The aim is to provide the services offered at the shelter to those without means to get there.

PRC SPCA board member Lauren Fitts said the first event will be held this Sunday, Sept. 19, at a central location in the Ponderosa subdivision in Picayune from 1 to 3 p.m. There, members of the local shelter will set up a spot where residents can walk up with their cat or dog and receive a free 5 in 1 wellness shot for their pet.

For those that need it, there will also be free pet food on hand along with coupons and other items commonly provided by the shelter. Residents can find that location by looking for the shelter’s van. Proof of Pearl River County residency is the only requirement to receive the vaccines.

Fitts said this is part of Petco’s effort to provide one million vaccines to pets to animal welfare partners across the country.

The free vaccines and other supplies will be available each Sunday at a different spot in Pearl River County from this Sunday until the last Sunday in October from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other areas on the agenda include Laura Villa in Nicholson, Eloise Street in Picayune, and J.P. Johnson Park to name a few.

Fitts said the shelter will update the public about these locations regularly.