Picayune hopes to extend winning streak on the road against Gulfport

The Maroon Tide will be on the road this week as they head to play Gulfport this Friday.

Gulfport is a run first team and runs a spread offense. The team has skilled players at the running back and wide receiver positions and a quarterback who throws and knows the offense very well. It will be a challenge the Maroon Tide is preparing to face.

“It’s going to be a challenge, we got to switch gears from defending the run to having guys who can really spread you out,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

Getting better at blocking and tackling will be the main focus this week for the Maroon Tide in this week’s practice.

Stogner and the Maroon Tide are very familiar with Gulfport, since the two teams played each other over the past five to six seasons.

“We kind of have an idea of what they will do but every year they come out with something different. So we will have to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Stogner.

Both teams have a current 2-0 season record as the teams heads into Friday’s matchup, which will kickoff on Gulfport’s home turf at 7 p.m.