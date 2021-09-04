Picayune Chamber raises more than $15k for Puttin’ on the Pink

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Putt’n for the Pink charity event last week to raise money for the local chapter of Puttin’ on the Pink.

The ladies only charity putt putt golf tournament was an effort to raise money for the local breast cancer assistance organization.

The pouring rain that was coming down on Friday afternoon didn’t stop 93 women from playing all 18 holes at the Millbrook Golf and Country Club in putt putt fashion.

“They had a blast, the rain didn’t hinder anything,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terry Farr.

The Chamber would later announce that it raised at least $15,200 toward the Puttin’ on the Pink. The exact amount that will be donated to Puttin’ on the Pink will be announced next week on the Chamber’s podcast, Picayune ChamberCast.

Each year, the local Chamber of Commerce hosts a golf tournament but the majority of the attendees are usually men. Farr then got to thinking of ways to get more women involved in a golf fundraiser. Then the idea of a putt putt tournament came to mind and many of the Chamber members loved the idea. One hundred percent of the proceeds collected during the inaugural event will be donated to Puttin’ on the Pink.

“We contacted them and of course they loved the idea,” said Farr.

Farr is already making plans to book another date for the event next year. As a result of this year’s success, Putt’n for the Pink will be a Chamber signature event.

“We wanted to come up with something special, and collaborate with more organizations,” said Farr.