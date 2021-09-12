Pearl River women fall against No. 4 Jones College

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team fell Friday against rival No. 4 Jones College, losing 3-0.

Pearl River (1-3 overall; 0-1 MACCC South) looked to get on the board first narrowly missing a goal in the 7th minute. Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs) crossed a ball into the box where Aubrey Wawrek (Long Beach; Our Lady Academy) was standing. The Wildcat forwarded head the ball but the Jones College (2-1; 1-0) goalkeeper dove to her right to make the save.

The Bobcats had a chance to break the scoreless match in the 12th minute, but Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland; Flensborg) dove to her left to make the save, keeping the teams knotted up at 0-0.

Jones College had another chance to take the lead in the 37th minute, but Guðmundsdóttir was able to punch away the ball to keep the match scoreless.

The ‘Cat Fight’ remained scoreless going into the half.

In the 58th minute Jones College scored to break open the match, taking a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats nearly tied the contest in the 64th minute when Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi) booted a corner kick into the box, finding Delaney Owen (Gulfport) whose shot attempt went just above the crossbar.

Just three minutes later, Owen played a through ball over the top to Sydney Salter (Vancleave), but Salter was unable to find the back of the net.

Jones added on two goals in the 84th and 89th minute to claim the contest 3-0.

UP NEXT

Pearl River hits the road on Tuesday to take on Southwest. The match will begin at 2 p.m.

