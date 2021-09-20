Pearl River volleyball splits doubleheader

FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team had a mixed bag of results Friday, beating St. Louis 3-1 (11-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20) and falling to Gadsden State 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24).

PEARL RIVER 3, ST. LOUIS 1

Pearl River (9-2) was off to a slow start to begin the match as it was unable to find its footing in the early going. St. Louis (6-7) built out a large lead and before the Wildcats were able to claw their way back, the Archers slammed the door to take the set 25-11.

PRCC flipped the script in the second set, building a large lead of its own. The Wildcats jumped out ahead of the SLCC 6-2 and extended their lead out to 10-7 shortly after.

Pearl River took an 8 point lead a few points later, going ahead 15-7 and eventually evened the sets up at one each with a 25-13 victory.

The Wildcats continued their dominance in the third set, claiming it 25-16 to go ahead 2-1 in the match.

PRCC closed out the match in the fourth set, winning it 25-20 to take the match 3-1.

GADSDEN STATE 3, PEARL RIVER 1

Pearl River’s second match of the day against Gadsden State (3-6) was the exact opposite of their first.

The Wildcats took the early lead after winning the first set of the match 25-18.

A hard-fought second set saw PRCC fall by just two points at 25-23, giving all the momentum to GSCC.

Gadsden State went on to take the next two sets 25-19 and 26-24

UP NEXT

The Wildcats take on Champion Christian College at 11 a.m. on Saturday before traveling to Louisiana College on Monday for a 5 p.m. match.