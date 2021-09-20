Pearl River soccer standouts named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River soccer forwards Jessica Harrison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) and Harper Baggett (Ocean Springs) have been selected as the Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

HARPER BAGGETT

Baggett was a force in No. 6 Pearl River’s victories against Southwest and No. 18 Meridian.

In a 4-0 win over Southwest, Baggett tallied one assist and one goal.

He followed up his great game against Southwest by leading Pearl River to a 3-1 victory over Meridian with a goal.

Baggett is off to a fantastic start this season, earning five goals and two assists just five games into the year.

JESSICA HARRISON

The Wildcat forward has been on the verge of claiming her first goal throughout the season. Harrison finally bagged her first collegiate goal and brace against Southwest, leading the Wildcats to a the 5-0 win.

NEXT UP

The men’s and women’s soccer programs travel to Copiah-Lincoln on Tuesday before returning home on Friday to take on archrival Gulf Coast.

