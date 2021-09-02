No. 7 Bulldogs quickly gear up for Holmes

PERKINSTON — The start of the 2021 football season got crazier over the weekend when Hurricane Ida shuffled all plans leading up No. 7 Mississippi Gulf Coast’s season opener at Holmes.

MGCCC campuses closed Saturday, and the team didn’t return to resume preparations until Tuesday afternoon.

“It feels like last year, rushing and putting things together,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “What you do as a coaching staff is you figure out what the most pressing needs are and try to address those. Unfortunately, that means some details might fall through the crack because you’re so concerned about the big picture.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Ras Branch Stadium in Goodman. Tickets will be sold at the gate. The game will be broadcast on SuperTalk 103.1 FM with an audio stream at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream. The Holmes video stream will be up at https://holmesccmedia.com/white-channel/.

The challenge of a short preparation week is only increased by the unique things Holmes does. The other Bulldogs run the triple-option and do things on the defensive side of the ball that aren’t seen every week in the MACCC.

Throw in the fact that Week 1 is the biggest mystery of the conference season, with rosters not released until the last minute and no 2021 game film to study, and it’s a lot of scenarios to deal with.

The Regulators, Gulf Coast’s defense, has spent time working on the intricacies of stopping the triple-option throughout camp. But most of the time is spent getting ready for the more conventional offenses they’ll see the other eight weeks of the season.

One of the keys to keeping the Bulldogs offense churning along will rest on Jacob Cox (So., Amory/Amory). The center gets his linemates on the same page before the snap.

“Jacob has been a soldier for us,” Wright said. “He started for us last year, and he’s been a rock for us throughout the entire spring, summer school and training camp. He’s held that groups together since the end of last season. We’re looking forward to his leadership up front. He just needs to keep doing what he’s done in practice to help us run the ball really well and protect the quarterback.”

Game #1

WHO: MGCCC (0-0) vs. Holmes (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ras Branch Stadium, Goodman

WATCH: http://holmesccmedia.com/white-channel

LISTEN: http://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream

The Series

Series record: Gulf Coast leads 36-24-2

First Meeting: 1927

Last Meeting: Sept. 12, 2019, Gulf Coast 41, Holmes 7

Notes: Gulf Coast has won eight straight in the series, dating back to 2004 … The Bulldogs are averaging 44.9 points in the streak, allowing 14.0 points … Gulf Coast has registered six shutouts in its 35 victories … Holmes has registered seven shutouts in its 24 wins … Gulf Coast won 11 straight in the series between 1967 and 1986 … Gulf Coast beat Holmes 68-0 in 2006, the sixth-most points scored and the third-highest point differential in school history.

