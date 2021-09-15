No. 6 Pearl River’s Maddux Francis lands national honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The accolades keep rolling in for Pearl River’s Maddux Francis (Poplarville). One day after Francis was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week, the freshman picked up the national honor. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday morning that Francis has been named Goalkeeper of the Week.

Francis is the first men’s student athlete from the MACCC to be recognized by the NJCAA this season.

The honor comes after another stellar week by the newcomer. The William Carey transfer earned two wins in goal on the week after making one save against East Central in an 8-0 victory and four saves against then No. 4 Jones College in a thrilling 1-0 win.

Francis claimed the award one week earlier after making seven saves in a matchup with NJCAA Division I foe LSU Eunice.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup at Southwest, Francis had recorded 14 saves with a 2-0-1 record and an unblemished goals against average.

NEXT UP

PRCC is back in action Friday for an important matchup against Meridian. The men’s match is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Due to inclement weather expected in the area, the doubleheader has been moved to PRCC’s football facility, Dobie Holden Stadium. Prior to the men’s kickoff, PRCC will hold a jersey retirement ceremony to honor the legacy of former Wildcat Cayce Seal. All home matches are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

