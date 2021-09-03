No. 10 Pearl River draws against No. 7 LSU Eunice

EUNICE, La. — No. 10 Pearl River battled hard in its season opener against No. 7 LSU Eunice on Thursday, playing to a 0-0 draw.

“LSU Eunice is an extremely tough opponent, and to travel all the way to Eunice makes it even more difficult,” head coach Drew Gallant said. “Obviously, you always want to win, but I am proud of how our boys four to the end. We battled through cramps and took advantage of our deep roster.”

Neither team was able to get much going in the contest as Pearl River (0-0-1 overall) and LSU Eunice (1-1-1) each finished the match with only a handful of shots.

One of the better chances of the match came early in the second half.

After a pass into the box, Ryley Smith (Manchester, England; Castlebrook) attempted to chip the Tiger goalkeeper, but it went just above the crossbar.

The Tigers nor Wildcats were able to find the net throughout the rest of the contest eventually drawing 0-0.

After the game, Gallant credited the play of his goalkeeper Maddux Francis (Poplarville) who tallied six saves on the night and his backline who did not allow many shot attempts.

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to action on Tuesday as East Central comes to town. The match will begin at 5 p.m.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).