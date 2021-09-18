Ninth Inning Comeback Earns 5-4 M-Braves Win on Friday Night

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Mississippi Braves rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 5-4 comeback victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday night. Five different M-Braves had RBI’s in the game, while Jacob Pearson and Braden Shewmake had three hits each.

The Championship Series bound M-Braves win was just their second in 40 games when trailing after the eighth inning.

The M-Braves struck first in the top of the second inning. Shea Langeliers opened the inning by blasting a line-drive home run to right field to take the 1-0 lead. The homer was the former first-rounder’s team-best 22nd this season and second of the series. He is third in the league in homers.

Tyler Ferguson relieved M-Braves starter Spencer Strider with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Strider was excellent in his 14th Double-A start but ran into his pitch limit after 82 in the outing. The Knoxville, TN native finished with 4.2 innings, two hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Ferguson struck out the only batter he faced in the inning to strand a runner at third base and preserve the 1-0 lead.

The M-Braves looked to add to the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Greyson Jenista started the inning with a single to centerfield. Two batters later, Shewmake doubled to right-centerfield, ending Dylan Baker’s night. Baker finished with 5.1 innings, six hits, one walk, three strikeouts, and two earned runs. The Lookouts intentionally walked Langeliers, and CJ Alexander greeted Matt Pidich with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Lookouts responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leonardo Rivas led off the bottom of the inning with a single to right field and stole second base. Lorenzo Cedrola followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1.

The M-Braves got the run right back in the top of the seventh inning. Jalen Miller opened the inning with a double. Jacob Pearson then delivered an RBI single to right-centerfield to push the lead to 3-1.

The Lookouts took the lead in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out rally. Rivas reached first after striking out on a ball that got past Langerliers. Then, after a walk to Cedrola, Wilson Garcia hit a three-run home run off of reliever Emmanuel Ramirez (W, 3-1) to right field to give the Lookouts a 4-3 lead.

The M-Braves rallied in the top of the ninth inning. Pearson singled to right field to begin the inning. Justin Dean pinch ran for Pearson and stole second base. Jenista then delivered an RBI double off the right-field wall to tie the game. Shewmake followed with an RBI double to deep centerfield to give the M-Braves back the lead 5-4 and knock Daniel Duarte out of the game. The M-Braves jumped all over Duarte, trying to close the game. He finished with .1 innings, three hits, one strikeout, and two earned runs.

Nolan Kingham (S, 2) pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to collect the his second save of the series, and third in his career.

Seven of nine M-Braves hitters collected at least one hit during the 13-hit night at the plate. Jenista reached base safely three times, going 2-for-4, and Shea Langeliers was 1-for-3 with two intentional walks. Jefrey Ramos was also 2-for-4. Shewmake finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, and Pearson was 3-for-4.

With the series even at 2-2, game five of the six-game series is on Saturday night at AT&T Field. RHP William Woods will make his Double-A debut for the M-Braves against Chattanooga RHP Randy Wynne (8-4, 4.94). The first pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , MiLB First Pitch App, and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for all potential 2021 Double-A South Championship Series games at Trustmark Park are on sale now! The top two teams from the Double-A South (regardless of division), based on winning percentage, meet in a best-of-five series for the league championship. The M-Braves have clinched the regular-season title and home-field advantage for Game 3, Game 4 (if necessary), and Game 5 (if necessary). Games one and two of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed’s ballpark.