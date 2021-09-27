Moss Point Man Pleads Guilty to Using Facility to Promote Drug Conspiracy

Gulfport, Miss. – A Moss Point man pleaded guilty to use of an interstate facility to promote a conspiracy to distribute narcotics, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Rodney Lewis McLeod, 45, used a cell phone to promote and facilitate the carrying on of an unlawful activity, in this case a conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

McLeod is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams is prosecuting the case.