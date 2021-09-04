Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes set for Sept. 25

GULF COAST, MS- Together again. Join us for this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes, with Honorary Walk Chair family, the Rocha’s, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Jones Park in Gulfport! Registration starts at 9 am, with the walk and ribbon cutting at 10 am.

The 2021 walk theme is “Lean On Me.” We have all learned how important our support networks are in the last year. We all lean on others in some way: our health care providers, coworkers, friends, and family.

A Picayune family, the Rochas, are the Honorary Chair Family for the 2021 walk, honoring their son, Evan, who lives with Type 1 Diabetes.

Many Mississippians lean on the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to help them control their diabetes. DFM provides newly diagnosed children and adults with information appropriate to their age, teaches school personnel to care for students with diabetes, and assists people struggling with the new economic realities with life-sustaining medications and supplies.

Walk, stroll, and roll with the DFM and help Mississippi kids and adults living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes! Support those people with diabetes that you love or who lean on you by creating teams of families, friends, classmates, sports teams, Sunday school classes, and co-workers to walk in their honor! Individual walkers are also welcome.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi is moving forward with plans to have in-person events for our Walk for Diabetes this fall, with the health and safety of our supporters, staff, and volunteers as our top priorities. All events will implement safety protocols including social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations, and more. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for all involved.

For more information and FUNdraising ideas call DFM at 601-957-7878.