Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end-date for 10 scratch-off games. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players have until Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for following games:

Game #12—Mega Ca$h

Game #19—Solid Gold

Game #20—Mississippi Limited

Game #30—Cash to Go

Game #32—Bonus Crossword

Game #42—Double Match

Game #45—Holiday Treasures

Game #46—Holiday Cash

Game #50—Bingo

Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

Five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance Promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler. The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Players have until Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.