MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Jennifer Peterson of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, six feet four inches tall, weighing 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, September 9, 2021, at about 8:20 pm in the 3000 block of Harley Street in Hinds County, walking south.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black flip-flops.

Family members say Jennifer Peterson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Peterson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.