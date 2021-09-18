September 20, 2021

MBI issues silver alert for Coffeeville man

By Special to the Item

Published 2:29 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples of Coffeeville, MS, in Yalobusha County.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, September 17, 2021, at about 9:00 am in the 100 block of Morrison Street in Yalobusha County.

Eardth Franklin Samples is believed to be in a 2008 red Volkswagen Beetle bearing MS tag CAA7192 traveling north.

Family members say Eardth Franklin Samples suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eardth Franklin Samples, contact Yalobusha County Sheriff Department at 662-473-2722.

See attached photo.

