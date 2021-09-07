Maroon Tide wins two in a row by beating Jefferson Davis County in high scoring game

The Maroon Tide beat Jefferson Davis County Saturday in a high scoring match finishing 41-33.

The Maroon Tide’s Chris Davis played well, catching a 30-yard touchdown pass and had 9 carries for 100 yards. Donta Dowdell had big runs for the Maroon Tide, one of them being a 62-yard touchdown.

Even though the Maroon Tide won, Head Coach Cody Stogner said it was a sloppy game on their part.

“We did a lot of good things and we did a lot of bad things,” said Stogner.

Even with sloppy plays, Picayune stayed ahead of Jefferson Davis County throughout the whole game.

On the other end, Jefferson Davis County’s quarterback Lyric Hall threw four touchdowns.

In this high scoring game neither team had trouble finding their way into the endzone.

“We’d get up by two scores then let them come back in to the game then we’d get up by two, score again but then let them come back. That was kind of how it went throughout the whole game,” said Stonger.

The Maroon tide will face Gulfport on the road this week on Sept. 10 with kickoff being at 7p.m.