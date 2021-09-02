M-Braves, Shuckers postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Wednesday

BILOXI, MS – Wednesday’s series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park was postponed due to unplayable grounds at MGM Park. The game will be made up as part of a to-be-determined doubleheader later in the series.

The series opener is now scheduled for Thursday night at MGM Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The M-Braves will be playing their first game in nine days (8/24 vs. Pensacola), while Biloxi will play their first game in five days (8/27 vs. Rocket City). The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 5.5 games and Birmingham by 6.0 games with 17 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number is 16.