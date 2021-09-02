September 3, 2021

  • 81°

Linda Kay Sanders Brown

By Staff Reports

Published 5:08 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Linda Kay Sanders Brown of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, August 34, 2021, at the age of 70 in the comfort of her home.

No services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar