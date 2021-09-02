Linda Kay Sanders Brown
Linda Kay Sanders Brown of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, August 34, 2021, at the age of 70 in the comfort of her home.
No services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
